WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 408 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany, Rensselaer and Washington. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Salem, Latham, Delmar, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford, Cambridge, Greenwich, Castleton-On-Hudson, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Wynantskill and West Sand Lake. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Ulster, northern Dutchess, southwestern Columbia and southeastern Greene Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Katrine, or near Kingston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kingston, New Paltz, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Hyde Park, Hurley, Claverack, Woodstock, Livingston, Copake, Highland, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Ancram, Philmont and High Falls. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 20. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4165 7421 4201 7426 4210 7410 4210 7408 4212 7407 4236 7362 4212 7349 4208 7351 4205 7349 4200 7349 4178 7383 TIME...MOT...LOC 2008Z 228DEG 41KT 4198 7404 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather