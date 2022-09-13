WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

235 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Albany

and west central Rensselaer Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Feura Bush, or near Delmar, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer,

Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island,

Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Wynantskill,

Averill Park, North Greenbush and New Scotland.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 9 and 24.

Interstate 87 between exits 23 and 7.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4265 7353 4252 7392 4259 7401 4281 7373

4278 7370 4278 7368 4267 7352

TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 233DEG 17KT 4258 7391

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sullivan

County through 315 PM EDT...

At 237 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Smallwood, or near Monticello, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph.

unsecured objects.

Fallsburg, Monticello, South Fallsburg, Woodridge, Maplewood,

Thompsonville, Kiamesha, Woodbourne, Rock Hill and Bridgeville.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 103 and 109.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4154 7481 4160 7487 4184 7453 4181 7450

4175 7457 4168 7446

TIME...MOT...LOC 1837Z 230DEG 26KT 4160 7479

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

