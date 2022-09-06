WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 946 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene and Ulster. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 946 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kingston, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Chatham, Hurley, Claverack, Amenia, Livingston, Copake, New Baltimore, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Red Hook, Valatie, Athens and Austerlitz. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather