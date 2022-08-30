WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

606 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster,

northwestern Dutchess, southwestern Columbia and southeastern Greene

Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 605 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Saugerties South, or over Saugerties, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Catskill, Saugerties, Livingston, Clermont, Red Hook, Saugerties

South, Veteran, Germantown, Tivoli, Centerville, Kerleys Corners,

Quarryville, Burden Dock, Katsbaan, Burden, Linden Acres, Nevis, High

Woods, Oak Hill Landing and Leeds.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4204 7404 4227 7392 4212 7366 4209 7367

4197 7393

TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 217DEG 12KT 4204 7394

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

