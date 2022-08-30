WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

440 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hamilton,

northwestern Fulton and east central Herkimer Counties through 515 PM

EDT...

At 440 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Stratford, or 22 miles southwest of Speculator, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on

roadways and in poor drainage areas.

Locations impacted include...

Speculator, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Moffitt Beach Campground, Oregon,

Gilmantown, Powley Place, Nobleboro, Perkins Clearing, Rudeston, West

Canada Lakes, Clockmill Corners, Blackbridge, Averys Place,

Whitehouse, Knappville, Mountain Home, Shaker Place, Sled Harbor and

Piseco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4373 7456 4345 7417 4342 7417 4320 7473

4341 7489

TIME...MOT...LOC 2040Z 225DEG 29KT 4335 7468

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ESSEX AND

NORTHWESTERN ADDISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

portions of Essex and Addison Counties.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL CLINTON...NORTHEASTERN ESSEX...NORTHWESTERN

ADDISON...SOUTHWESTERN GRAND ISLE AND CENTRAL CHITTENDEN COUNTIES...

At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sloop Island,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport,

Burlington, Vergennes, Willsboro, Winooski, Monkton Ridge, Monkton,

Monkton Boro, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Williston,

Hinesburg, St. George, Shelburne, Ferrisburg, Charlotte, Waltham and

South Hero.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather