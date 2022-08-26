WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

848 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Hamilton and northeastern Herkimer Counties through 915 AM EDT...

At 848 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Big Moose, or 12 miles north of Old Forge, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Eaton Campground, Big Moose, Forked Lake Public Campground, Long

Lake, Hasbroucks, Nehasane, Russian Lake, Little Rapids, Beaver

River, Quaker Beach, Catlin Lake, Deerland, Sabattis, Partlow,

Robinwood, Keepawa, Woods, Little Tupper Lake, Brandreth and Lake

Lila.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4407 7427 4400 7426 4376 7493 4392 7506

4408 7473 4412 7431

TIME...MOT...LOC 1248Z 239DEG 48KT 4388 7491

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

