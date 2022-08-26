WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Hamilton,

northwestern Warren and northwestern Fulton Counties through 515 AM

EDT...

At 435 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Eighth Lake Campground to

9 miles west of Lake Pleasant to 8 miles north of Stratford. Movement

was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Indian Lake, Speculator, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Lake Durant

Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Sacandaga Campground, Moffitt

Beach Campground, Oregon, Gilmantown, Girards Sugarbush, Perkins

Clearing, Clockmill Corners, Edwards Hill, Blackbridge, Whitehouse,

North River, Knappville, Shaker Place and Piseco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4381 7422 4383 7415 4381 7412 4380 7405

4375 7406 4375 7403 4362 7400 4337 7411

4337 7416 4333 7415 4322 7470 4329 7471

4330 7474 4343 7468 4373 7471 4389 7429

TIME...MOT...LOC 0835Z 249DEG 30KT 4365 7462 4346 7460 4330 7468

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

