WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

710 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Dutchess County through 745 PM EDT...

At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stanfordville, or 14 miles east of Rhinebeck, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amenia, Millerton, Stanfordville, Smithfield, Northeast Center,

Lithgow, Spencer Corners, McIntyre, Sharon Station, Attlebury,

Stissing, Shunpike, Coleman Station, State Line, Perry Corners,

Shekomeko, Bangall, Leedsville, Irondale and Northeast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4182 7371 4188 7372 4193 7371 4199 7349

4193 7349 4193 7350 4192 7350 4181 7352

TIME...MOT...LOC 2309Z 261DEG 14KT 4189 7364

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

