WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1120 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Columbia, southeastern Albany, northeastern Greene and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through NOON EDT... At 1119 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westerlo, or 12 miles southwest of Delmar, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albany, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Delmar, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Castleton-On-Hudson, Feura Bush, Selkirk, Coeymans, Coeymans Hollow, Brookview, Van Hoesen Station, Spawn Hollow, Dormansville, Beckers Corners, Result, Earlton and Otter Hook. This includes the following highways... Interstate 87 between exits 21B and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4231 7401 4249 7412 4267 7377 4247 7358 TIME...MOT...LOC 1519Z 239DEG 49KT 4247 7396 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____