WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

917 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Fulton and Montgomery counties.

* WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 916 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of

rain have fallen in just a few hours.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

St. Johnsville, Oppenheim, Lassellsville, Kringsbush, Fical

Corners, Dempster Corners, Scotchbrush, Saint Johnsville,

Crum Creek and West Saint Johnsville.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather