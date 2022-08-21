WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

209 PM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Fulton and

west central Saratoga Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mayfield, or near Gloversville, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Broadalbin, Edinburg, Northville, Mayfield, Cranberry Creek,

Northampton Beach Public Campground, Mount Pleasant, Berkshire, West

Perth, Fairchilds Corners, Fish House, Munsonville, Sweets Crossing,

Benedict, Steele Corners, Glenwild, Long Corners, Broadalbin

Junction, Carpenters Corners and Osbourne Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Great Sacandaga Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4322 7426 4322 7422 4325 7422 4325 7414

4328 7414 4315 7393 4300 7426 4304 7433

TIME...MOT...LOC 1809Z 222DEG 12KT 4310 7423

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

