WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

232 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Herkimer County through 315 PM EDT...

At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cedarville, or 8 miles southwest of Ilion, moving northeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ilion, Herkimer, Mohawk, Frankfort, West Winfield, Cedarville,

Elizabethtown, Birmingham Corners, Jersalem Hill, Spinnerville,

Cedarville Station, Corrado Corners, Cedar Lake, North Ilion, Gulph,

East Winfield, Parker Corners, Cranes Corners, South Ilion and

Chepachet.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4308 7519 4302 7493 4289 7506 4291 7510

4286 7514 4286 7521 4288 7521 4288 7520

4305 7522

TIME...MOT...LOC 1832Z 202DEG 8KT 4292 7514

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather