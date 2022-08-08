WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

647 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Warren,

northeastern Saratoga and central Washington Counties through 730 PM

EDT...

At 646 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Glens Falls North, or near Glens Falls, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Lake George Village, Fort Edward,

Granville, Hartford, Comstock, West Glens Falls, Glens Falls North,

Queensbury, Kingsbury, Porter, South Glens Falls, Lake George, Fort

Ann, Argyle, Cleverdale, Beartown, Dunham Basin and Smiths Basin.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 17S and 22.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4321 7326 4321 7378 4348 7381 4349 7325

TIME...MOT...LOC 2246Z 266DEG 26KT 4335 7369

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

