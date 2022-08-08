WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 425 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hamilton and northern Herkimer Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of McKeever, or 11 miles west of Old Forge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Big Moose, Nehasane, Russian Lake, Little Rapids, Beaver River, Carter Station, Lyon Lake, Partlow, Robinwood, Keepawa, Little Tupper Lake, Brandreth, Lake Lila, Woods Lake, Moshier Falls, Minnehaha and Thendara. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4405 7506 4408 7472 4398 7447 4364 7511 4409 7516 TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 244DEG 36KT 4377 7519 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather