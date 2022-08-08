WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 403 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A line or showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Warren and central Washington Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 403 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Comstock, or 7 miles southwest of Whitehall, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Whitehall, Granville, Hartford, Comstock, West Glens Falls, Glens Falls North, Queensbury, Kingsbury, Mount Hope, South Glens Falls, Bolton, Hampton, Lake George, Fort Ann, Cleverdale, Dunham Basin, Smiths Basin and Adamsville. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 21. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4358 7330 4356 7326 4353 7324 4352 7325 4333 7325 4328 7360 4331 7360 4331 7364 4329 7364 4329 7368 4327 7366 4327 7368 4328 7369 4327 7373 4354 7370 4363 7342 4359 7343 4357 7339 4362 7337 4363 7330 TIME...MOT...LOC 2003Z 269DEG 29KT 4348 7353 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather