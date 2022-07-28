WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

503 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Berkshire, southeastern Saratoga, southwestern Washington, Rensselaer

and southwestern Bennington Counties through 530 PM EDT...

At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Center Brunswick, or 8 miles southeast of Mechanicville, moving east

at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Troy, Bennington, North Adams, Rensselaer, Mechanicville, Hoosick

Falls, Adams, Williamstown, Pownal, Green Island, Grafton, Waterford,

Berlin, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill,

Wynantskill and West Sand Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

western Massachusetts...east central New York...and southern Vermont.

LAT...LON 4274 7294 4274 7302 4270 7302 4270 7295

4267 7300 4266 7298 4266 7296 4261 7296

4266 7372 4278 7368 4278 7369 4279 7371

4296 7369 4294 7364 4296 7363 4296 7302

4292 7303 4291 7293

TIME...MOT...LOC 2102Z 272DEG 49KT 4283 7355

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

