SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

349 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Hamilton,

northwestern Warren and southern Herkimer Counties through 430 AM

EDT...

At 349 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles west of North Creek to 12 miles

southwest of Lake Pleasant to near Trenton Falls. These storms were

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Speculator, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold

Brook, Lewey Lake Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, North Creek,

Russia, Norway, West Frankfort, Nobleboro, Farrel Corner, Whitehouse,

North River, Hoffmeister, Byrnes Corners and Old City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for

eastern New York.

LAT...LON 4322 7507 4326 7516 4330 7515 4348 7472

4382 7414 4380 7405 4374 7406 4377 7383

4339 7438 4327 7467 4329 7471 4325 7471

4304 7522

TIME...MOT...LOC 0749Z 299DEG 1KT 4372 7412 4338 7462 4320 7515

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

