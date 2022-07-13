WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

1032 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Dutchess and Ulster.

* WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1030 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area as more thunderstorms move through. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Red Hook, Lake Katrine, Port

Ewen, East Kingston, Lincoln Park, Ponck Hockie, Rondout,

Sleightsburg, Connelly, Rhinecliff, Wilbur, Sawkill, Ulster

Landing, Halihan Hill, Hillside, Flatbush and Ellerslie.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather