SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

916 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ULSTER COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT

FOR NORTHERN DUTCHESS COUNTY...

At 915 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Hook, or

near Rhinebeck, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Rhinebeck, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Stanfordville,

Staatsburg, Bethel, Milan, Smithfield, Salt Point, Norrie Heights,

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Lithgow, Linden Acres, Dewitt Mills,

Attlebury, Shunpike, Fraleighs, Pleasant Plains and Shekomeko.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

