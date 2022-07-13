WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Ulster County in east central New York...

* Until 815 PM EDT.

* At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston

Manor, or 10 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth

L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper,

Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford,

Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

Northeastern Sullivan County in central New York...

* Until 745 PM EDT.

* At 726 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willowemoc,

or 12 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Grahamsville, Willowemoc, Mongaup Pond Campground, Parkston,

Lewbeach, Waneta Lake, Joscelyn, Debruce and Anderson.

