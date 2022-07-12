WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Ulster County in east central New York...

* Until 700 PM EDT.

* At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willowemoc,

or 8 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L

Wilson Campground, High Falls, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, West

Hurley, Phoenicia, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford,

Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Pacama, Brodhead, Liebhardt and

Fantinekill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather