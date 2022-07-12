WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 413 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Columbia, northeastern Greene and southern Rensselaer Counties through 445 PM EDT... At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nassau to Coxsackie. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Chatham, Nassau, New Baltimore, Stephentown, Coxsackie, New Lebanon, Valatie, Austerlitz, Kinderhook, Ghent, Stockport, Stuyvesant, Canaan, East Nassau, Brookview, Van Hoesen Station, Jacks Corners, Rossman, Rayville and Otter Hook. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 near exit 10. Interstate 87 near exit 21B. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4223 7346 4234 7390 4246 7380 4247 7378 4248 7378 4258 7370 4257 7333 TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 284DEG 28KT 4254 7362 4233 7380 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SULLIVAN ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather