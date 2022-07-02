WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 158 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Litchfield and southern Dutchess Counties through 230 AM EDT... At 157 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hopewell Junction to New Fairfield. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... New Milford, Sherman, Pawling, Wappingers Falls, Kent, Fishkill, Woodbury Center, Gaylordsville, Hopewell Junction, Myers Corner, New Preston, Wingdale, East Fishkill, Beekman, Woodbury, Washington, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Baker Corner and Marble Dale. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4149 7337 4151 7339 4149 7344 4163 7350 4165 7349 4167 7352 4153 7353 4150 7386 4155 7398 4158 7395 4161 7395 4177 7343 4157 7311 4156 7316 4151 7316 4151 7332 4149 7333 4147 7332 TIME...MOT...LOC 0557Z 267DEG 41KT 4158 7377 4149 7350 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather