WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 109 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Poor Drainage Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following county, Columbia. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 107 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Claverack, Livingston, Ancram, Claverack-Red Mills, Taghkanic, West Taghkanic, New Forge, East Taghkanic, Glenco Mills, Churchtown, Linlithgo Mills, Hollowville, Pumpkin Hollow, Snyderville, Upper Hollowville, Red Mills, Gallatinville, Martindale, Spaulding Furnace and Manorton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Rockland and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. Water over roadways. - At 111 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Yonkers, Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Ossining, New Canaan, Haverstraw, Tarrytown, Mount Kisco, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Greenwich, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Hawthorne, Upper Nyack, Bedford, Eastchester and Rye Brook. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.