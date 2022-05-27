WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

457 PM EDT Fri May 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 545 PM EDT...

At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Red Hook, or 8 miles northeast of Rhinebeck, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Hudson, Catskill, Claverack, Livingston, Copake, Pine Plains,

Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Ancram, Claverack-Red Mills,

Stanfordville, Bethel, Milan, Germantown, Taghkanic, Pachin Mills,

Ancramdale, Kerleys Corners and Burden Dock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4197 7391 4227 7387 4223 7359 4214 7349

4209 7351 4205 7349 4186 7372

TIME...MOT...LOC 2056Z 217DEG 19KT 4199 7377

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey...

Eastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey...

Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey...

Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey...

Queens County in southeastern New York...

Richmond County in southeastern New York...

Bronx County in southeastern New York...

Kings County in southeastern New York...

New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York...

* Until 545 PM EDT.

* At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carteret, or

near Huguenot, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Oakwood around 505 PM EDT.

Elizabeth and Todt Hill around 510 PM EDT.

Newark and Bayonne around 515 PM EDT.

Jersey City and Flatbush around 520 PM EDT.

Hoboken and Lyndhurst around 525 PM EDT.

Rutherford and Secaucus around 530 PM EDT.

Ridgefield and Jackson Heights around 535 PM EDT.

Flushing and Mott Haven around 540 PM EDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

