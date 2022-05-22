WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 416 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washington, northeastern Rensselaer and northwestern Bennington Counties through 445 PM EDT... At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Mechanicville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Arlington, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Lee, White Creek, Stillwater, Sunderland, Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, Sandgate, Glastenbury, Schaghticoke Hill, Center White Creek, Hoosick Junction, Chiselville, Johnsonville, Eagleville, North Cambridge, Hidden Valley and East Kansas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York...and southern Vermont. LAT...LON 4300 7301 4285 7361 4293 7367 4319 7317 4305 7300 TIME...MOT...LOC 2015Z 239DEG 49KT 4292 7354 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather