WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EDT Wed May 11 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN TODAY IN EASTERN NEW

YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 30

percent, winds gusting between 15 and 20 miles per hour, and dry

fuels will contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire spread today

for all of eastern New York.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn

permits are issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather