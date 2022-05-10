WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 315 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Washington, Southeast Warren, Saratoga, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Albany, and Western Rensselaer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN EASTERN NEW YORK... The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 15 to 25 percent, winds gusting between 20 to 25 miles per hour, and dry fuels will contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire spread today for all of eastern New York. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather