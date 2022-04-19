WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

National Weather Service Albany NY

847 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...Heavy wet snow on branches causing power outages today...

The heavy wet snow that fell across the area last night is

weighing down on branches and causing scattered power outages

across the area this morning. Snow will be melting off the

branches today, but an increase in the wind will keep the threat

for downed branches and power outages going through mid-afternoon.

