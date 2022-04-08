WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1215 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Canajoharie Creek Near Canajoharie.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At NOON EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling to 3.5

feet this afternoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Canajoharie Creek

Canajoharie

Flood Stage: 8.0

Observed Stage at Fri NOON: 6.8

