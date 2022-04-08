WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

442 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Hudson River At Troy.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water floods onto the Mohawk Wharf in the

Village of Waterford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 19.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning to a crest of 22.5 feet this afternoon. It

will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 21.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

22.5 feet on 05/05/1972.

Hudson River

Troy

Flood Stage: 21.5

Observed Stage at Fri 4 am: 19.7

Forecast:

Fri 8 am 21.2

Fri 2 pm 22.5

Fri 8 pm 22.5

Sat 2 am 22.4

Sat 8 am 22.2

Sat 2 pm 21.7

Sat 8 pm 21.2

Sun 2 am 20.9

Sun 8 am 20.6

Sun 2 pm 20.3

Sun 8 pm 20.0

