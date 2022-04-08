WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 250 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Greene and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 246 AM EDT, Flooding continues across the area. The steady rainfall will taper off before sunrise however runoff continues from the rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Saugerties, Wallkill, Milton, Plattekill, Hurley, Woodstock, Highland, West Shokan, Olivebridge, Mount Tremper, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Kerhonkson, Woodland Valley Campground, Phoenicia, High Falls, West Hurley and Napanoch. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather