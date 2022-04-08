WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

211 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Rondout Creek At Rosendale.

* WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, the Moderate flood stage is reached.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 19.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:30 AM EDT Friday was 19.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0

feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this

evening.

- Flood stage is 18 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

21.3 feet on 11/09/1977.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Rondout Creek

Rosendale

Flood Stage: 18.0

Observed Stage at Fri 1 am: 19.2

Forecast:

Fri 8 am 21.0

Fri 2 pm 19.6

Fri 8 pm 18.0

Sat 2 am 16.9

Sat 8 am 15.9

Sat 2 pm 15.0

Sat 8 pm 14.0

Sun 2 am 13.2

Sun 8 am 12.7

Sun 2 pm 12.2

Sun 8 pm 11.6

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

- At 2:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 14.9 feet around

8 AM this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late

this evening.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

