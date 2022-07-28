NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 505

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

233 PM EDT THU JUL 28 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY BROOME CAYUGA

CHENANGO CLINTON COLUMBIA

CORTLAND DELAWARE DUTCHESS

ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON

GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER

JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON

MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OSWEGO

OTSEGO RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE

SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE

SULLIVAN TIOGA ULSTER

WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND

NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Buffalo.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY...

At 233 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raymondville,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported downed trees and powerlines in

Lisbon at 205 PM.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Potsdam, Gouverneur, Massena, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, De

Kalb, Fowler, Rensselaer Falls, Morley, Norwood, Massena

International Airport - Richards Field, Hermon, Helena, Chipman,

Brasher Falls, Heuvelton, Waddington and Richville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MADISON AND

NORTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

central New York.

