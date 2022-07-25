NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 502 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 433 PM EDT MON JUL 25 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SUFFOLK SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY... At 435 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neversink, or near Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fallsburg, Liberty, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Woodridge, White Sulphur Springs, Parksville, Loch Sheldrake, Woodbourne and Grahamsville. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather