NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 498

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

623 PM EDT SUN JUL 24 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY ALLEGANY BROOME

CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA

CHEMUNG CHENANGO COLUMBIA

CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN

FULTON GREENE HAMILTON

HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS

LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE

MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA

ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO

RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SCHENECTADY

SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA

STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS

WAYNE YATES

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Schenectady,

northeastern Albany, southern Saratoga and northwestern Rensselaer

Counties through 700 PM EDT...

At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

East Glenville, or near Scotia, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Cohoes, Scotia,

Mechanicville, Glenville, Niskayuna, Waterford, Round Lake, Country

Knolls, Alplaus, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Halfmoon, Malta,

Charlton, Stillwater and Schaghticoke.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 890 between exits 4b and 8.

Interstate 87 between exits 8A and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4275 7391 4294 7409 4294 7407 4304 7358

4280 7349

TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 263DEG 33KT 4288 7397

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather