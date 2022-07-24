NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 498 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 623 PM EDT SUN JUL 24 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO COLUMBIA CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Schenectady, northeastern Albany, southern Saratoga and northwestern Rensselaer Counties through 700 PM EDT... At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Glenville, or near Scotia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Cohoes, Scotia, Mechanicville, Glenville, Niskayuna, Waterford, Round Lake, Country Knolls, Alplaus, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Halfmoon, Malta, Charlton, Stillwater and Schaghticoke. This includes the following highways... Interstate 890 between exits 4b and 8. Interstate 87 between exits 8A and 12. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4275 7391 4294 7409 4294 7407 4304 7358 4280 7349 TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 263DEG 33KT 4288 7397 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather