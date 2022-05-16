NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 227 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 313 PM EDT MON MAY 16 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Ulster County in east central New York... Southwestern Albany County in east central New York... Greene County in east central New York... Southern Schoharie County in east central New York... * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 313 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near East Meredith to near Arkville to Swan Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hunter, Jefferson, Woodstock, Windham, Gilboa, Prattsville, West Hurley, North-South Lake Campground, Woodland Valley Campground, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Preston-Potter Hollow, Phoenicia, Preston Hollow, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Shandaken and Durham. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTSEGO...EASTERN DELAWARE...NORTHERN SULLIVAN AND EASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES... At 315 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meridale to near Hobart to Margaretville to Livingston Manor, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockland, Oneonta, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Delhi, Callicoon and Davenport. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather