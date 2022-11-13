NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

NYZ072-131600-

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-131600-

Bronx-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-131600-

Northern Queens-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-131600-

Southern Queens-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-131600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-131600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-131600-

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-131600-

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ078-131600-

Northwest Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-131600-

Southwest Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-131600-

Northeast Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-131600-

Southeast Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-131600-

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ070-131600-

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-131600-

Rockland-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-131600-

Putnam-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

NYZ067-131600-

Orange-

321 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

