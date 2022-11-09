NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

939 FPUS51 KOKX 090815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

NYZ072-091600-

New York (Manhattan)-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-091600-

Bronx-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-091600-

Northern Queens-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-091600-

Southern Queens-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-091600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-091600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-091600-

Northern Nassau-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-091600-

Southern Nassau-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-091600-

Northwest Suffolk-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-091600-

Southwest Suffolk-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-091600-

Northeast Suffolk-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-091600-

Southeast Suffolk-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-091600-

Southern Westchester-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-091600-

Northern Westchester-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-091600-

Rockland-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-091600-

Putnam-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-091600-

Orange-

314 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather