NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

104 FPUS51 KOKX 090715

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

NYZ072-092000-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-092000-

Bronx-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-092000-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-092000-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-092000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-092000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-092000-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-092000-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-092000-

Northwest Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-092000-

Southwest Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-092000-

Northeast Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-092000-

Southeast Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-092000-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-092000-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-092000-

Rockland-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-092000-

Putnam-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ067-092000-

Orange-

315 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

