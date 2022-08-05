NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

654 FPUS51 KOKX 050939

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

NYZ072-052000-

New York (Manhattan)-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-052000-

Bronx-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-052000-

Northern Queens-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-052000-

Southern Queens-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-052000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-052000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-052000-

Northern Nassau-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-052000-

Southern Nassau-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-052000-

Northwest Suffolk-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-052000-

Southwest Suffolk-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-052000-

Northeast Suffolk-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-052000-

Southeast Suffolk-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-052000-

Southern Westchester-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-052000-

Northern Westchester-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-052000-

Rockland-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early,

becoming light and variable, then becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-052000-

Putnam-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-052000-

Orange-

538 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather