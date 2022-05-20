NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

_____

110 FPUS51 KOKX 200842

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

NYZ072-202000-

New York (Manhattan)-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-202000-

Bronx-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-202000-

Northern Queens-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-202000-

Southern Queens-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-202000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-202000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-202000-

Northern Nassau-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-202000-

Southern Nassau-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-202000-

Northwest Suffolk-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-202000-

Southwest Suffolk-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-202000-

Northeast Suffolk-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-202000-

Southeast Suffolk-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-202000-

Southern Westchester-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-202000-

Northern Westchester-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-202000-

Rockland-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-202000-

Putnam-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-202000-

Orange-

441 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather