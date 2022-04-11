NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

NYZ072-112000-

New York (Manhattan)-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-112000-

Bronx-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-112000-

Northern Queens-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-112000-

Southern Queens-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-112000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-112000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-112000-

Northern Nassau-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-112000-

Southern Nassau-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-112000-

Northwest Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-112000-

Southwest Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-112000-

Northeast Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-112000-

Southeast Suffolk-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-112000-

Southern Westchester-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-112000-

Northern Westchester-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-112000-

Rockland-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-112000-

Putnam-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-112000-

Orange-

330 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather