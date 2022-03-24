NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

NYZ072-240800-

New York (Manhattan)-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-240800-

Bronx-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ176-240800-

Northern Queens-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ178-240800-

Southern Queens-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-240800-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-240800-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ177-240800-

Northern Nassau-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ179-240800-

Southern Nassau-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ078-240800-

Northwest Suffolk-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ080-240800-

Southwest Suffolk-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ079-240800-

Northeast Suffolk-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ081-240800-

Southeast Suffolk-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cold with highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ071-240800-

Southern Westchester-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ070-240800-

Northern Westchester-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ069-240800-

Rockland-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ068-240800-

Putnam-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ067-240800-

Orange-

241 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

