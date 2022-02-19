NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 646 FPUS51 KOKX 190926 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 NYZ072-192100- New York (Manhattan)- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ073-192100- Bronx- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ176-192100- Northern Queens- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 19. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ178-192100- Southern Queens- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ075-192100- Kings (Brooklyn)- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ074-192100- Richmond (Staten Island)- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ177-192100- Northern Nassau- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ179-192100- Southern Nassau- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ078-192100- Northwest Suffolk- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ080-192100- Southwest Suffolk- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ079-192100- Northeast Suffolk- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of light freezing spray in the evening. Windy with lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ081-192100- Southeast Suffolk- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 13 to 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ071-192100- Southern Westchester- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with numerous snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ070-192100- Northern Westchester- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ069-192100- Rockland- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ068-192100- Putnam- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ067-192100- Orange- 425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning, then scattered snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. 