NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

NYZ072-142100-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-142100-

Bronx-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ176-142100-

Northern Queens-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ178-142100-

Southern Queens-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ075-142100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-142100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-142100-

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ179-142100-

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature

around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ078-142100-

Northwest Suffolk-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ080-142100-

Southwest Suffolk-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ079-142100-

Northeast Suffolk-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ081-142100-

Southeast Suffolk-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 15 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ071-142100-

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ070-142100-

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-142100-

Rockland-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-142100-

Putnam-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-142100-

Orange-

318 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

