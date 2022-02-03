NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread dense fog this morning. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet and freezing rain in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with lows

around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Bronx-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet and freezing rain in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Queens-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread dense fog this morning. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet, freezing rain with a

chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Queens-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, light sleet with a

chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread dense fog this morning. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet and freezing rain in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet and freezing rain in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Nassau-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet, freezing rain with a

chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Nassau-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Widespread dense fog this morning, then areas of

fog this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northwest Suffolk-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Widespread fog this morning, then areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest Suffolk-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Widespread fog this morning, then areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, rain with a chance

of sleet in the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast Suffolk-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Widespread fog this morning, then areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain with a chance of

sleet in the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast Suffolk-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Widespread fog this morning, then areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with rain with sleet likely

in the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Westchester-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Widespread dense fog this morning. Areas of fog

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain, rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light sleet and freezing rain in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Westchester-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then freezing

rain and rain with light sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Rockland-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then freezing

rain with light sleet and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 16.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Putnam-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain with

light sleet and rain likely in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch.

Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in

the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 13.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orange-

354 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain with

light sleet and rain likely in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an

inch. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

