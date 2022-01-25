NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

NYZ072-252100-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ073-252100-

Bronx-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ176-252100-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ178-252100-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ075-252100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ074-252100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ177-252100-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ179-252100-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ078-252100-

Northwest Suffolk-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ080-252100-

Southwest Suffolk-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ079-252100-

Northeast Suffolk-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely, a chance of sleet and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ081-252100-

Southeast Suffolk-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 16 above. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Brisk

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ071-252100-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ070-252100-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ069-252100-

Rockland-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ068-252100-

Putnam-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ067-252100-

Orange-

325 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

