NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

_____

953 FPUS51 KOKX 180840

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

NYZ072-182100-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-182100-

Bronx-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-182100-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-182100-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-182100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-182100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-182100-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-182100-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-182100-

Northwest Suffolk-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-182100-

Southwest Suffolk-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-182100-

Northeast Suffolk-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-182100-

Southeast Suffolk-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-182100-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-182100-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-182100-

Rockland-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-182100-

Putnam-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-182100-

Orange-

339 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

