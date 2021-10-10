NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

929 FPUS51 KOKX 100729

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

NYZ072-102000-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-102000-

Bronx-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-102000-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-102000-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-102000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-102000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-102000-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-102000-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-102000-

Northwest Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-102000-

Southwest Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-102000-

Northeast Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-102000-

Southeast Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-102000-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-102000-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-102000-

Rockland-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-102000-

Putnam-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-102000-

Orange-

328 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather